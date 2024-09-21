Minnesota weather: Scattered storms ahead of cold front

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across the state during the midday and evening hours. Highs will likely be in the low 80s on Saturday, about 10 degrees above average. A cold front is expected in the coming days.



Today will be the last warm and slightly muggy day, which is fitting for the last day of summer as fall officially begins on Sunday.

We will likely see highs in the low 80s today, a good 10 degrees above average.

A few waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front.

One area will move through Saturday morning into the midday hours, with another wave developing for the late afternoon and evening.

Behind the front and second line of storms, cooler and drier weather will filter across the region.

As the sky clears out, tomorrow we are expected to only see highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, quite a difference from what we have felt as of late.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the 70s for the upcoming work week, with dry weather expected.