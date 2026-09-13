Minnesota violent crime, murders decline sharply in 2025

The Brief Minnesota recorded 132 murders in 2025, down from 172 in 2024 and the fewest since 2019. Minnesota's violent crime rate fell to 225.3 crimes per 100,000 residents in 2025, also its lowest level since 2019. Minnesota authorities reported a 78% clearance rate for murders recorded in 2025.



Minnesota's murder and violent crime rates fell sharply in 2025, with the state recording its fewest murders and lowest violent crime rate since before the pandemic, according to a new report from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Violent crime rates drop in 2025

What we know:

The Uniform Crime Report released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension last week showed significant progress in 2025 in reductions to murders and violent crime across the state.

Homicides dropped from 172 recorded in 2024 to 132 murders recorded in 2025. That is the fewest number of killings the state has seen since 2019.

The violent crime rate also fell to its lowest level since 2019, with 225.3 crimes per 100,000 residents, down from 260 in 2024.

It should be noted the BCA's count included 141 total homicides. However, nine were ruled justifiable.

By the numbers:

Of the 132 murders, police have made arrests in 103 of the cases, officials say, a 78% clearance rate.

The majority of the murders were committed by firearms (92 of 132) while knives and other sharp objects accounted for 21. Most victims were male, 96, and 15 were under the age of 18.

Big picture view:

The BCA also recorded 2,188 rape offenses involving 2,182 victims. Only 563 of those cases have been cleared. 820 of the victims were under the age of 18 and another 491 were between the ages of 18 and 24.

The victims knew their attackers in almost all the cases. Only 95 reportedly involved strangers. Though in most cases the victim was only considered an "acquaintance" (545) and in 330 cases the relationship was unknown.

Robberies and carjackings fall

Dig deeper:

Robbery offenses saw one of the largest decreases in 2025, falling more than 25%. There were 294 carjacking reports, 254 completed and 40 attempted, which is down from 426 the year prior. Nearly all the carjackings happened in Minneapolis (215 reports) with another 24 reported in St. Paul.

Local perspective:

For all crime, there were 112,031 arrests in 2025. Males again accounted for the vast majority of arrests (80,468), but juveniles made up for 9,303 arrests – 8.3% of total arrests.

Juveniles made up for a large share of robbery arrests (30%) and motor vehicle thefts 26.7%. They also accounted for 9.9% of murder arrests.

Finally, Minnesota saw its fewest larceny reports, 64,157, in 57 years.