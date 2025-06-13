Minnesota weather: Rainy start to Friday, flash flood warnings in western part of state
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday morning is starting out with widespread showers across Minnesota and flash flood warnings in some parts of the state.
Rainfall Friday morning
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
Local perspective:
Pockets of heavy rainfall are mostly focused in the western part of the state, with a flash flood warning in place for Big Stone County until 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Some moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, is moving through most of the viewing area, including the metro, on Friday morning.
Weekend forecast
What's next:
Saturday will bring mild temperatures in the 70s with early morning showers dissipating into passing cloud cover.
Father's Day on Sunday is looking warmer with highs near 80 & just a stray rumble chance.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.