Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rainy start to Friday, flash flood warnings in western part of state

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 13, 2025 6:41am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The soggy start to Friday is bringing flash flood warnings to the western part of Minnesota.
    • The heaviest rainfall is expected to stay just outside the Twin Cities metro this morning, but will transition to weaker and spottier showers this afternoon.
    • Showers will dissipate into scattered cloud cover into Saturday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday morning is starting out with widespread showers across Minnesota and flash flood warnings in some parts of the state.

Rainfall Friday morning

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Pockets of heavy rainfall are mostly focused in the western part of the state, with a flash flood warning in place for Big Stone County until 9:15 a.m. Friday. 

Some moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, is moving through most of the viewing area, including the metro, on Friday morning. 

Weekend forecast 

What's next:

Saturday will bring mild temperatures in the 70s with early morning showers dissipating into passing cloud cover. 

Father's Day on Sunday is looking warmer with highs near 80 & just a stray rumble chance.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather Forecast