Minnesota weather: Rainy start to Friday, flash flood warnings in western part of state

The Brief The soggy start to Friday is bringing flash flood warnings to the western part of Minnesota. The heaviest rainfall is expected to stay just outside the Twin Cities metro this morning, but will transition to weaker and spottier showers this afternoon. Showers will dissipate into scattered cloud cover into Saturday morning.



Friday morning is starting out with widespread showers across Minnesota and flash flood warnings in some parts of the state.

Rainfall Friday morning

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Pockets of heavy rainfall are mostly focused in the western part of the state, with a flash flood warning in place for Big Stone County until 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Some moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by thunder, is moving through most of the viewing area, including the metro, on Friday morning.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday will bring mild temperatures in the 70s with early morning showers dissipating into passing cloud cover.

Father's Day on Sunday is looking warmer with highs near 80 & just a stray rumble chance.