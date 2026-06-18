Minnesota weather: Rainfall totals from Wednesday's showers and storms

The Brief Storms brought heavy rain to parts of the Twin Cities metro and east-central Minnesota on Wednesday. Some areas reported more than an inch of rain, including in parts of the metro. Rainfall was lighter in northern Minnesota, but most locations saw at least some precipitation.



Wednesday's storms and showers brought soaking rain to parts of Minnesota, with the heaviest totals falling across portions of the Twin Cities metro and east-central Minnesota.

Storms bring rain to parts of the state

The backstory:

After morning rain showers, a second round of scattered storms moved across eastern and central Minnesota Wednesday afternoon, bringing additional rain, thunder, and lightning.

While the severe weather remained south of the state across parts of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, many areas across Minnesota picked up some much-needed rain. Some locations reported more than an inch of rain, particularly along and east of the Interstate 35 corridor and in parts of the southern Twin Cities metro. A few spots in western Hennepin County also topped the 1-inch mark.

Rainfall totals were generally lower across northern Minnesota, though most locations picked up at least some precipitation over the past 36 hours.

Statewide rainfall totals

Statewide rainfall totals for Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at some of the rainfall totals across Minnesota.

Cambridge: 1.09 inches

Hutchinson: 1.05 inches

Brainerd: 0.99 inches

New Richmond: 0.99 inches

Eau Claire: 0.93 inches

Hayward: 0.86 inches

Hinckley: 0.81 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.72 inches

Faribault: 0.65 inches

Duluth: 0.62 inches

Windom: 0.57 inches

MSP Airport: 0.56 inches

St. Cloud: 0.44 inches

Rochester: 0.42 inches

Willmar: 0.41 inches

Mankato: 0.40 inches

Morris: 0.39 inches

Red Wing: 0.37 inches

Hibbing: 0.27 inches

Owatonna: 0.26 inches

Alexandria: 0.23 inches

International Falls: 0.20 inches

Grand Marais: 0.18 inches

La Crosse: 0.18 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.14 inches

Marshall: 0.07 inches

Bemidji: 0.06 inches

Ely: 0.01 inches

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals

Twin Cities metro area rainfall totals for Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (FOX 9)

Here's a look at rainfall totals around the Twin Cities metro area.

Forest Lake: 1.33 inches

Scandia: 1.30 inches

Maple Plain: 1.29 inches

Somerset: 1.16 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.12 inches

Hugo: 1.09 inches

Burnsville: 1.08 inches

Jordan: 1.02 inches

Lakeville: 0.93 inches

Mound: 0.90 inches

Prior Lake: 0.82 inches

Roseville: 0.79 inches

Andover: 0.73 inches

Woodbury: 0.72 inches

Maple Grove: 0.71 inches

Rosemount: 0.71 inches

Eagan: 0.70 inches

Blaine: 0.70 inches

Rogers: 0.68 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.68 inches

North St. Paul: 0.66 inches

Rockford: 0.66 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.64 inches

Waconia: 0.64 inches

Carver: 0.64 inches

Hudson: 0.61 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.58 inches

Stillwater: 0.57 inches

Minnetonka: 0.55 inches

Victoria: 0.53 inches

River Falls: 0.48 inches

Minneapolis: 0.38 inches

Edina: 0.32 inches

Hastings: 0.25 inches

St. Paul: 0.24 inches

Drying out Thursday, more rain Friday

The forecast:

Thursday turns much brighter across Minnesota, with sunshine returning after a stretch of unsettled weather.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 72 degrees, while northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Most of the state stays dry, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in southwestern Minnesota during the afternoon.

What's next:

A weak system moves through Friday, bringing a few scattered showers during the morning hours and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will be a hit-or-miss setup, and many locations may stay dry. Temperatures remain slightly below average, with highs in the 60s and 70s statewide.

The weekend looks pleasant overall, though a few isolated showers and storms are possible on Sunday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)