Minnesota weather: Drying out with pleasant sunshine on Thursday

The Brief Thursday brings sunshine, passing clouds and a high of 72 degrees in the Twin Cities. Most of Minnesota will stay dry, with only a slight chance of a thundershower in the southwest. Comfortable weather continues into the weekend, with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.



Minnesota dries out Thursday with brighter skies and highs in the 70s.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday turns much brighter across Minnesota, with sunshine returning after a stretch of unsettled weather.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out around 72 degrees, while northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 60s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Most of the state stays dry, though an isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in southwestern Minnesota during the afternoon.

Thursday night turns a little cool, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

A weak system moves through Friday, bringing a few scattered showers during the morning hours and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. This will be a hit-or-miss setup, and many locations may stay dry. Temperatures remain slightly below average, with highs in the 60s and 70s statewide.

The weekend looks pleasant overall. Saturday stays dry with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. A few isolated showers and storms remain possible on Sunday, but most of the state will stay dry.

Comfortable temperatures and sunshine continue into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)