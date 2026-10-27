Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Monday and Tuesday showers

The Brief Steady rain moved across Minnesota Monday and into Tuesday. Much of the Twin Cities metro received more than half an inch of rain, with some areas approaching an inch. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, followed by additional rain chances later in the week.



Steady rain moved across Minnesota Monday and into Tuesday, bringing more than half an inch of rain to many areas in the Twin Cities metro.

Rainy start Tuesday

The backstory:

Rain showers continued Tuesday morning and are gradually clearing out to the north and east. A few scattered sprinkles could linger through the afternoon, but conditions are expected to turn drier with mostly cloudy skies.

The steady rainfall brought more than half an inch of rain across much of the Twin Cities metro, with some areas approaching an inch. Rainfall totals varied outside the metro, with some areas in central and southern Minnesota receiving more than half an inch.

Here's a look at the rain totals from Monday into Tuesday morning.

Minnesota rain totals

Statewide rainfall totals as of 11 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2026. (FOX 9)

Here are the rain totals across the state as of 11 a.m. Tuesday

New Richmond: 0.72 inches

Windom: 0.72 inches

Saint Cloud: 0.70 inches

Willmar: 0.70 inches

Brainerd: 0.62 inches

Alexandria: 0.62 inches

Hutchinson: 0.62 inches

Cambridge: 0.61 inches

Redwood Falls: 0.60 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport (MSP): 0.53 inches

Marshall: 0.51 inches

Hayward: 0.49 inches

Morris: 0.42 inches

Mankato: 0.41 inches

Red Wing: 0.41 inches

Hinckley: 0.40 inches

Eau Claire: 0.37 inches

Faribault: 0.35 inches

Duluth: 0.33 inches

Hibbing: 0.30 inches

Detroit Lakes: 0.23 inches

Owatonna: 0.21 inches

Bemidji: 0.10 inches

Rochester: 0.03 inches

International Falls: 0.02 inches

Ely: 0.02 inches

Grand Marais: 0.01 inches

Twin Cities metro rain totals

Twin Cities metro rainfall totals as of 11 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2026. (FOX 9)

Here are the rain totals across the Twin Cities metro as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Waconia: 0.93 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.92 inches

Scandia: 0.88 inches

Stillwater: 0.87 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.85 inches

Victoria: 0.85 inches

Blaine: 0.83 inches

Maple Plain: 0.80 inches

Minneapolis: 0.79 inches

Minnetonka: 0.78 inches

Carver: 0.78 inches

Andover: 0.76 inches

Maple Grove: 0.76 inches

Hugo: 0.75 inches

Woodbury: 0.75 inches

Mound: 0.74 inches

Forest Lake: 0.74 inches

Roseville: 0.74 inches

Rosemount: 0.74 inches

Rockford: 0.73 inches

North St. Paul: 0.73 inches

Rogers: 0.69 inches

Hudson: 0.69 inches

Somerset: 0.68 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.66 inches

St. Paul: 0.65 inches

Edina: 0.62 inches

Eagan: 0.62 inches

Jordan: 0.59 inches

Cottage Grove: 0.56 inches

Lakeville: 0.54 inches

Hastings: 0.54 inches

Burnsville: 0.53 inches

Prior Lake: 0.51 inches

River Falls: 0.46 inches

More shower chances ahead

What's next:

Tuesday morning rain showers are gradually moving north and east, though a few scattered sprinkles could stick around through lunchtime. The afternoon turns drier, though cloudy skies will stick around across much of Minnesota.

A cold front moving through Wednesday could spark thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening, particularly along the Interstate 35 corridor. Storms are expected to move east Wednesday night.

A few scattered showers are possible Friday into Halloween, followed by another chance for showers on Monday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)