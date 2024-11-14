Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some needed rain fell on Wednesday across much of Minnesota, with higher rain totals falling in western Minnesota.
Western Minnesota saw a half-inch plus of rain, while the Twin Cities metro saw a bit less. Here's a look at rain totals across the state from Wednesday, Nov. 13 into early Thursday, Nov. 14.
Twin Cities metro rain totals
- Jordan: 0.37 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.31 inches
- Carver: 0.26 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.26 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.25 inches
- Andover: 0.25 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.21 inches
- Rogers: 0.2 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.2 inches
- Waconia: 0.18 inches
- Victoria: 0.18 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.17 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.17 inches
- Mound: 0.17 inches
- Rockford: 0.14 inches
- Lakeville: 0.11 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.11 inches
- Hugo: 0.09 inches
- MSP Airport: 0.09 inches
- Roseville: 0.08 inches
- Rosemount: 0.07 inches
- Woodbury: 0.06 inches
- Burnsville: 0.05 inches
- Cottage Grove: 0.05 inches
- River Falls: 0.04 inches
- St. Paul: 0.03 inches
- Hastings: 0.03 inches
- Hudson: 0.03 inches
- Eagan: 0.02 inches
- Stillwater: 0.02 inches
- Scandia: 0.02 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.01 inches
Statewide rain totals
- Detroit Lakes: 0.55 inches
- Morris: 0.53 inches
- Redwood Falls: 0.49 inches
- Alexandria: 0.42 inches
- Willmar: 0.42 inches
- Hutchinson: 0.35 inches
- Marshall: 0.32 inches
- Brainerd: 0.32 inches
- Windom: 0.32 inches
- Mankato: 0.28 inches
- Bemidji: 0.24 inches
- St. Cloud: 0.23 inches
- Cambridge: 0.17 inches
- Hibbing: 0.11 inches
- Faribault: 0.1 inches
- Hinckley: 0.03 inches
- Hayward: 0.02 inches
- Owatonna: 0.02 inches
- Ely: 0.01 inches
- Rochester: 0.01 inches
- Red Wing: 0.01 inches