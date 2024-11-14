Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rain totals from Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 14, 2024 7:53am CST
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Quiet Thursday, warmer temps ahead

Thursday will be quiet, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of around 49 degrees. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Some needed rain fell Wednesday across Minnesota.
    • Western Minnesota saw more rain, totaling a half-inch or more, while eastern Minnesota saw less.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some needed rain fell on Wednesday across much of Minnesota, with higher rain totals falling in western Minnesota. 

Western Minnesota saw a half-inch plus of rain, while the Twin Cities metro saw a bit less. Here's a look at rain totals across the state from Wednesday, Nov. 13 into early Thursday, Nov. 14.

Twin Cities metro rain totals

  • Jordan: 0.37 inches
  • Minnetonka: 0.31 inches
  • Carver: 0.26 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.26 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.25 inches
  • Andover: 0.25 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.21 inches
  • Rogers: 0.2 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.2 inches
  • Waconia: 0.18 inches
  • Victoria: 0.18 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.17 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.17 inches
  • Mound: 0.17 inches
  • Rockford: 0.14 inches
  • Lakeville: 0.11 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.11 inches
  • Hugo: 0.09 inches
  • MSP Airport: 0.09 inches
  • Roseville: 0.08 inches
  • Rosemount: 0.07 inches
  • Woodbury: 0.06 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.05 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 0.05 inches
  • River Falls: 0.04 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.03 inches
  • Hastings: 0.03 inches
  • Hudson: 0.03 inches
  • Eagan: 0.02 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.02 inches
  • Scandia: 0.02 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.01 inches

Statewide rain totals

  • Detroit Lakes: 0.55 inches
  • Morris: 0.53 inches
  • Redwood Falls: 0.49 inches
  • Alexandria: 0.42 inches
  • Willmar: 0.42 inches
  • Hutchinson: 0.35 inches
  • Marshall: 0.32 inches
  • Brainerd: 0.32 inches
  • Windom: 0.32 inches
  • Mankato: 0.28 inches
  • Bemidji: 0.24 inches
  • St. Cloud: 0.23 inches
  • Cambridge: 0.17 inches
  • Hibbing: 0.11 inches
  • Faribault: 0.1 inches
  • Hinckley: 0.03 inches
  • Hayward: 0.02 inches
  • Owatonna: 0.02 inches
  • Ely: 0.01 inches
  • Rochester: 0.01 inches
  • Red Wing: 0.01 inches