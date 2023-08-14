Minnesota weather: Rain showers linger on Monday

After some beneficial overnight rain, scattered showers will linger into the midday in the Twin Cities on Monday.

Conditions will dry up Monday afternoon, clearing the clouds by the evening as temperatures hold pretty steady, possibly hitting 70 degrees. If the Twin Cities does not make it to 70 degrees on Monday, it will be the coolest day we've seen all summer, and coolest since May 19.

Overnight, it'll be clear and quiet, as well as fairly cool with a low of around 56 degrees. Some patchy, dense fog is possible.

Tuesday will feature seasonable sunshine and humidity, with a high of around 81 degrees.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there will be plenty of sunshine and highs mostly in the 80s. Here's your seven-day forecast: