Minnesota weather: Rain chances build into Saturday

Shower chances build into Saturday in the Twin Cities metro, but there will be plenty of lulls in the wet weather.

After a morning of raindrops and storms, there will be patchy sunshine ahead of a few rumbles that flare up later on Thursday. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Friday will feature showers and a high of 75 degrees. And more of the same on Saturday, which will see a high of around 72 degrees and showers.

Things will dry out for Mother's Day on Sunday, which will see a high of around 67 degrees. It'll be sunny and quiet to start the work week next week, with highs in the 70s.

The average high this time of year is 68 degrees.