Minnesota weather: Rain and rumbles throughout the weekend

It’ll be a wet weekend with waves of rain and scattered thunderstorms expected most of the day Saturday and heading into Sunday evening, but it will clear the way for a beautiful week ahead.

Saturday will be cloudy with scattered rumbles and waves of rain in the Twin Cities. Highs will be in the mid-80s, but the majority of the day will be spent in the 70s.

Widespread rain totals are expected to be between a half-inch to an inch, however, parts of southeast Minnesota could see a possibility of 2-4 inches of rain in isolated areas. The heavier downpours of rain could cause flash flooding.

Showers will carry over into Sunday, but the sun may have a chance of peaking through with a break from rain expected in the afternoon. Another round of rain will move in, lasting until the evening. Sunday will be much cooler, with highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll start drying out Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. The remainder of the week will be sunny and warm, with temperatures in the mid-80s.