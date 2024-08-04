Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Quiet Sunday, showers expected to return Monday

Published  August 4, 2024 8:13am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A mix of sun and clouds across the area is expected Sunday. 

Highs will likely peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the state. 

Showers and a few storms are expected to return with areas of rain on Monday. 

Rain-cooled air will keep some parts of central Minnesota in the 60s for high temperatures. Tuesday looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. 

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: 

