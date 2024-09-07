Minnesota weather: Pleasant fall feel Saturday, warmth returns next week

article

Saturday morning is off to a cool start, but the afternoon will be spectacular.

Temperatures stay in the 60s, but winds will cooperate and the sky is expected to stay sunny.

Tonight will cool into the 40s for most of the state with the metro staying in the 50s.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the mid and upper 70s with sunshine on Sunday.

The work week will feature all 80s in the afternoons and mornings will likely not be quite as cold. This forecast looks to stay dry and stable.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast: