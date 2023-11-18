Minnesota weather: Pleasant and sunny weekend

A sunny weekend with above average temperatures is in the forecast.

Saturday will have an abundance of sunshine and light winds, with a high of around 55 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it’ll be clear and quiet, with a low of around 33 degrees.

Sunday is looking beautiful as well, with a high of 53 degrees and sunshine. Overnight, the clouds start to roll in, and temperatures drop to 38 degrees.

Looking at the week ahead, it’s going to get cold, with highs failing to get above freezing and lows in the teens. Here’s your seven-day forecast: