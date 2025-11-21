Minnesota weather: Mild with sunshine Friday, sunny and 50s this weekend

The Brief Early clouds clear for a sunny and seasonably mild Friday with highs in the 40s. The weekend turns even warmer with temperatures in the 50s across much of Minnesota. Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday before much colder air settles in for the holidays.



Expect plenty of afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures in Minnesota on Friday before things turn even warmer this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday starts off chilly and quiet as early morning clouds gradually clear for a sunny afternoon, though southern Minnesota will hang on to some cloud cover.

Light westerly winds at 5–10 mph accompany widespread highs in the 40s, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 30s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 47 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures dip into the 30s area wide, with occasional passing clouds.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the 50s across much of Minnesota, though cooler 40s will remain up north. Sunday is more of the same as temperatures hold steady in the 50s with only the occasional cloud passing by.

Clouds increase Monday, bringing the opportunity for showers to develop later in the day and linger into Tuesday morning.

A blast of much cooler air arrives by Wednesday, dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s, making for a chilly Thanksgiving and holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

