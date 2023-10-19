Minnesota weather: Nice, sunny weekend ahead

The MEA weekend forecast is looking pretty nice.

Thursday will feature lingering clouds, with spotty sprinkles early then peek-a-boo sun. The high will be around 59 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, it'll be cooler and quiet, with clouds clearing and some fog developing. The low will dip down to around 43 degrees.

Friday will be very nice, with sunshine and westerly breezes. The high will be around 67 degrees in the Twin Cities.

This weekend is looking nice and sunny too, albeit a bit breezy. Saturday's high will top out around 58 degrees. Sunday will be sunny, with a high of around 59 degrees.

Here's your seven-day forecast: