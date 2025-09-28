Minnesota weather: Nice end to the weekend, 80s for most of work week

The Brief After a cool Sunday morning, temperatures will warm up nicely in the afternoon. Monday will be toasty, with temperatures in the lower and mid-80s, even as clouds increase. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the rest of this work week with no precipitation in the forecast.



This week will have above-average temperatures with dry conditions ahead.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

South winds will help boost temperatures this afternoon.

Western and northwest Minnesota may get a little breezy, but that isn't expected for the Twin Cities.

Temperatures will warm to around 10 degrees above average as we look to peak in the upper 70s today with plenty of sunshine again.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures get a nice boost for Monday.

Highs may reach into the mid-80s for much of southern Minnesota.

Clouds increase later in the day for Monday with a mostly cloudy sky for Tuesday.

Fall warmth will be the main theme for the work week.

Temperatures will likely peak above 80 degrees every day and into the start of the weekend.

There will be a few breezy days toward the latter half of the work week, but with the southerly direction, it will keep us 10 to 15 degrees above average with very mild morning lows too.