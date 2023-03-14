Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: More seasonable highs Wednesday

Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Tuesday's forecast: A cold start to the day, but then the sun arrives

Highs around the freeze mark today before a warmer day on Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunshine on Tuesday, ahead of more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday

A cold start to the day on Tuesday but abundant sunshine will help give us a decent day. Southerly breezes will gradually increase, pushing temperatures near the freezing mark in the Twin Cities late Tuesday afternoon. 

Seasonable 40s return on Wednesday. 

A chance for rain and/or snow is in the forecast for late this week. The good news is this system is trending south and southeast, so it's a good sign for those who are sick of the snow.

Here's your seven-day forecast: 

The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)