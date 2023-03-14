Minnesota weather: More seasonable highs Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunshine on Tuesday, ahead of more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday.
A cold start to the day on Tuesday but abundant sunshine will help give us a decent day. Southerly breezes will gradually increase, pushing temperatures near the freezing mark in the Twin Cities late Tuesday afternoon.
Seasonable 40s return on Wednesday.
A chance for rain and/or snow is in the forecast for late this week. The good news is this system is trending south and southeast, so it's a good sign for those who are sick of the snow.
Here's your seven-day forecast:
The seven-day forecast. (FOX 9)