Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday with showers returning early next week

The Brief Saturday is expected to be another beautiful fall day, with high temperature of 57 degrees. Clouds will increase later in the day, with a chance of rain overnight into Sunday. More of a chance for rain will come Sunday.



Saturday will be mild with some light wind and sunshine for Minnesotans, with some clouds coming in later in the day.

Saturday forecast

Temperatures will climb into the 50s this Saturday afternoon with light winds and more sun than clouds.

Clouds are expected to increase Saturday night with showers returning to the area.

The high temperature in the Twin Cities metro Saturday is 57 degrees.

Looking ahead

As clouds increase Saturday evening, some showers are expected overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will then feature a chance of showers to close out the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay mild through most of the extended forecast, but not all that warm. Showers linger in the forecast for Monday through early Tuesday morning.

Here is your seven-day forecast: