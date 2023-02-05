Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday before possible wintry mix on Monday

Temperatures remain above average and calm, but a small system moving in on Monday could bring a wintry mix.

Sunday won’t be quite as warm as yesterday due to a weak cool front moving into the area, bringing a few passing clouds and a possible random flurry. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the upper 20s and skies clearing throughout the day.

During the evening, the winds will shift, bringing in more clouds from the south for Monday and warmer temperatures with highs nearing 40 degrees.

There’s a chance for a patchy light wintry mix in the Twin Cities metro late Monday afternoon, including light rain, drizzle, freezing drizzle or flurries. The system will move out by the evening for a beautiful week with above-average temperatures.