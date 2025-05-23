Minnesota weather: Mild Memorial Day weekend outlook with light winds

The Brief Temperatures are warming into the 60s for most of the extended weekend with a few areas hitting near 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Winds could stay light across the region for the next few days. It's a fairly dry holiday weekend forecast with a few pop-up showers on Saturday afternoon and potentially again on Monday afternoon.



Stable and quiet weather is settling in for this forecast, leading to a comfy and quiet holiday weekend outlook.

Hibbing, Ely, BWCA forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Most of northeastern Minnesota will stay in the 60s Friday afternoon, with peak highs in the 60s again Saturday, Sunday, as well as Memorial Day.

Winds will stay light all of this weekend.

Watch for a few pop-up showers on Saturday afternoon.

Hayward & NW Wisconsin forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The Hayward area will start off on another chilly note Saturday morning.

Expect to wake up to the 30s with a milder afternoon under a partly cloudy sky.

A small chance of a stray sprinkle or showers remains for Saturday afternoon, but it's not worth canceling any plans.

Temperatures remain mild with lighter winds for Sunday and Monday.

Twin Cities forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.

Big picture view:

The metro is in for a quiet and very comfortable holiday weekend.

Temperatures will mainly peak in the 60s on Friday and Saturday with some scattered lower 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Winds stay light all weekend with only very small chances of any pop-up showers.

Watch for any stray showers later on Monday.

Brainerd Lakes area forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.

What's next:

It looks like a very quiet forecast for those cabin goers.

Mornings will be a little cool, but afternoons will be mild with light winds.

A few pop-up showers may show themselves on Saturday afternoon, but the rest of this extended weekend is shaping up to be dry.

Temperatures will mainly peak in the 60s Friday through Memorial Day with a few peaking close to or just above 70 degrees on Sunday and Monday.