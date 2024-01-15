Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Subzero temps continue Monday, slow warming into midweek

By FOX 9 Staff
8:09AM
Subzero temperatures continue Monday, with a high temperature of -1. Monday will be sunny and mild, despite the cold temperatures. A wind chill advisory is in place for most of the state until Tuesday, when temperatures will reach above zero.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Monday will be mild and sunny, but the subzero temperatures will continue throughout the day. Most of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a wind chill advisory until Tuesday, while the southwestern part of Minnesota is under a wind chill warning. 

Monday will have a high temperature of -1 in the Twin Cities, but it will get as cold as -9 in Bemidji. By Tuesday, temperatures will reach above zero, with a high of 6 degrees in the metro area. 

The rest of the week will be mild and sunny, but cold. Temperatures will remain above zero, but will linger between 8 and 10 degrees until Saturday when things start to warm up. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to be back up to the mid 20s. 

Here is your seven-day forecast:

