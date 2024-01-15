Minnesota weather: Subzero temps continue Monday, slow warming into midweek

Monday will be mild and sunny, but the subzero temperatures will continue throughout the day. Most of the state, including the Twin Cities metro, is under a wind chill advisory until Tuesday, while the southwestern part of Minnesota is under a wind chill warning.

Monday will have a high temperature of -1 in the Twin Cities, but it will get as cold as -9 in Bemidji. By Tuesday, temperatures will reach above zero, with a high of 6 degrees in the metro area.

The rest of the week will be mild and sunny, but cold. Temperatures will remain above zero, but will linger between 8 and 10 degrees until Saturday when things start to warm up. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to be back up to the mid 20s.

Here is your seven-day forecast: