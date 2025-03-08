Minnesota weather: Melting continues with warm temperatures ahead

The Brief Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the 40s and some 50s on Saturday. Partly cloudy and warmer for Sunday with 50s and 60s in southern Minnesota. Quiet and fairly dry work week forecast with a chance of showers around Friday into Saturday.



Our weekend will be above average with a lot of melting.

For those who don’t have much snow from earlier this week, temperatures will be warmer than the metro area forecast.

Weekend outlook

High temperatures for Saturday, March 8. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

Temperatures will warm into the 40s around the Twin Cities today with 50s to the west where there isn’t much snow. A western breeze with sunshine is on tap for this afternoon.

Temperatures stay mild tonight as we only dip to around the freezing mark to wake up to on Sunday morning. Sunday will be mild again with a later sunset around 7:11 p.m.

The forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds to close out this weekend with highs in the lower 50s around the Twin Cities and 60s to the west.

Extended forecast

Jared's forecast for the week ahead. (FOX 9)

What's next:

The work week forecast will stay quiet and above average.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 50s to mid-60s over the area on Monday afternoon.

We get a small dip in the temperatures for Tuesday, which will feel colder, but it will still trend above average.

Temperatures warm up to near or even above 50 degrees for Wednesday and Thursday.

We have been watching an upper-level wave slide through the central United States mid-month. This may bring showers to our area late Friday into Saturday.