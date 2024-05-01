Minnesota weather: Dry Wednesday, more rain for Thursday

The first day of May in Minnesota will be dry and mild, but rain and cooler temperatures return on Thursday.

Wednesday will be bright and mild with breezes out of the west at 15-25 mph and a high of 66 degrees for the metro area.

The rain returns on Thursday morning with periods of showers throughout the day and lasting into the evening. Eastern winds will be breezy, and the forecast high for the metro is 55 degrees.

The end of the workweek stays dry as the rain moves out for Friday, giving way to sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 60s. Precipitation is possible for Saturday, but Sunday looks dry and brighter, with highs in the 70s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: