Minnesota weather: Light rain Saturday, cloudy skies ahead

The Brief Rain is moving into the Twin Cities by late morning on Saturday and will continue through the afternoon. Sunday looks much nicer with mostly cloudy skies, light winds and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The work week starts with a high of 72 degrees on Monday before another round of showers arrives Tuesday.



Anyone heading out on Saturday should keep an umbrella handy, but there will be breaks in the rain throughout the day.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Western and central Minnesota are already dealing with scattered rain and showers Saturday morning, with breaks in between.

That rain is slowly lifting north and east and will continue to slide eastward, eventually filling in across the region.

For the Twin Cities, early risers are catching a mostly overcast sky with some possible breaks of sunshine. However, that window won't last long.

By mid-morning, rain is expected to approach the metro, with the bulk of the suburbs likely seeing light rain by late morning into midday. The afternoon will just be a damp one — off and on periods of light rain that may feel like it won't let up, even if it's not raining every single minute.

Anyone who is heading to a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or anywhere outdoors on Saturday should bring an umbrella or rain jacket.

Western and central Minnesota could pick up a little more than a half inch of rain, while the metro is looking at around a tenth of an inch or two, depending on location. A few light showers will linger overnight, with temperatures dipping to around 56 degrees.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday is shaping up to be the better pick of the two weekend days. Most of the Twin Cities will see mostly cloudy skies to start, with sunshine moving in before the day wraps up. Northwestern and northern Minnesota will see a bit more sunshine earlier in the day.

Highs Sunday will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s, with light winds making it a comfortable and quiet day overall.

Monday looks beautiful with a high of 72.

Another round of showers is possible Tuesday, similar to what moved through earlier in the week, though it doesn't look like a consistent all-day rain.

Wednesday through Friday brings a mix of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, with the possibility of lower 70s to close out the month. Wednesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with a high of 71, and upper 60s are expected as October kicks off.