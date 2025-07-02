Minnesota weather: Hot and muggy July 4th; scattered storms Saturday

The Brief It's going to be a hot and humid Fourth of July across Minnesota. Temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s with heat indexes pushing into the 90s. Scattered storms return Friday night into Saturday, but the holiday weekend won't be a total washout.



It's going to be a hot and sticky Fourth of July with the possibility of scattered storms over the holiday weekend.

FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg breaks down the holiday forecast around the state of Minnesota.

Twin Cities forecast

Hot and sticky:

Our weather ramps up in the temperature department as well as moisture in the air. This will lead to hot days on Thursday and Friday. The sticky feel of the air lasts through Saturday before dew points lower and a more comfortable feel to the air returns.

Thursday is dry with our next chance of showers and thunderstorms returning late Friday night into Saturday. Saturday likely won't be a washout, but a few rounds of thunderstorms will be possible.

Fourth of July forecast for the Twin Cities. (FOX 9)

Brainerd Lakes area forecast

Breezy conditions:

Expect great lake weather Thursday. Winds stay on the lighter side under a mostly sunny sky. Dew points rise Thursday and stay fairly high through Saturday, leading to a muggy and sticky feel to the air.

A breeze out of the south picks up on the Fourth of July, leading to choppy shorelines on the north side of local lakes. Gusts may frequently top off in the 20s Friday afternoon.

The heat backs off this weekend as a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms cross by Friday night and Saturday.

Fourth of July forecast for the Brainerd Lakes area. (FOX 9)

Hibbing, Ely and BWCA forecast

Storm chances:

Dry and warm conditions persist through Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms looking likely Friday night and Saturday.

Dew points rise Thursday and stay higher through Saturday making for a few muggy days even up in northeastern Minnesota.

After the showers and storms pass by on Saturday, we'll have a little cooler and more comfortable day to be expected on Sunday.

Fourth of July forecast for the Hibbing, Ely and BWCA areas. (FOX 9)

Hayward and northwestern Wisconsin forecast

Rising dew points:

Great lake weather is on the way to start off this Fourth of July forecast. Expect a sunny, warm, and pleasant Thursday. It'll feel a little humid in the afternoon and then turn sticky for Friday as dew points continue to rise.

Showers and thunderstorms roll through Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures and dew points lower heading into Sunday, leading to a little comfier weather for those who are not a fan of the hot and humid days.

