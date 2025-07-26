Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 6:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County, Burnett County, Washburn County
3
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Jackson County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Watonwan County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Pope County, McLeod County, Rice County, Kanabec County, Scott County, Waseca County, Blue Earth County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Stevens County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Meeker County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Yellow Medicine County, Swift County, Martin County, Isanti County, Brown County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Polk County, Pierce County

Minnesota weather: Hot and humid weekend ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 26, 2025 8:41am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Hot and humid July weekend

MN weather: Hot and humid July weekend

The weekend will feature a lot of steamy sunshine with clear skies and improved air quality.

The Brief

    • Saturday is hot and humid, with steamy sunshine leading to a tropical evening.
    • The air quality has improved, but a heat advisory is in place for northern and western Minnesota.
    • An extreme heat watch is in place for Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a hot and humid July day, with thick air leading to oppressive temperatures in the coming days. 

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday is feeling swampy, with dew points in the lower 70s.

The morning is feeling warm with improved air quality compared to earlier this week. 

The rest of the day will feel tropical with plenty of sunshine and clear skies.  

A heat advisory is in place for northern and western Minnesota from noon until about 8 p.m. 

Future forecast 

What's next:

It will be all about the humidity for the next few days.

Sunday temperatures will build into extreme heat.

Strong storms are expected on Sunday and Monday night. 

The heat wave is expected to break by Tuesday.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather Forecast