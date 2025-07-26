Minnesota weather: Hot and humid weekend ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a hot and humid July day, with thick air leading to oppressive temperatures in the coming days.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Saturday is feeling swampy, with dew points in the lower 70s.
The morning is feeling warm with improved air quality compared to earlier this week.
The rest of the day will feel tropical with plenty of sunshine and clear skies.
A heat advisory is in place for northern and western Minnesota from noon until about 8 p.m.
Future forecast
What's next:
It will be all about the humidity for the next few days.
Sunday temperatures will build into extreme heat.
Strong storms are expected on Sunday and Monday night.
The heat wave is expected to break by Tuesday.
