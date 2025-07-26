Minnesota weather: Hot and humid weekend ahead

The Brief Saturday is hot and humid, with steamy sunshine leading to a tropical evening. The air quality has improved, but a heat advisory is in place for northern and western Minnesota. An extreme heat watch is in place for Sunday.



It's a hot and humid July day, with thick air leading to oppressive temperatures in the coming days.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday is feeling swampy, with dew points in the lower 70s.

The morning is feeling warm with improved air quality compared to earlier this week.

The rest of the day will feel tropical with plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

A heat advisory is in place for northern and western Minnesota from noon until about 8 p.m.

Future forecast

What's next:

It will be all about the humidity for the next few days.

Sunday temperatures will build into extreme heat.

Strong storms are expected on Sunday and Monday night.

The heat wave is expected to break by Tuesday.