Minnesota weather: Humid and stormy, then pretty perfect

Temperatures heat up again Thursday, with highs in the 90s for the Twin Cities, with the potential for some stormy weather the next few days. Then it'll be pretty perfect.

The vast majority of Thursday will be dry and hot, though there is potential for a few isolated storms later in the day, especially around the dinner hour. The storms are not expected to be widespread, although they could produce some severe weather, including hail and gusty winds.

Overnight, there will be a few lingering random hit-or-miss storms possible with lows dipping to around 70 degrees.

Friday, the high will be around 89 degrees, but it'll feel more uncomfortable than that due to higher humidity levels. A line of storms is likely late Friday into early Saturday. The high on Saturday will be in the low 80s, with a seasonable afternoon after the humidity falls.

Sunday will be pleasant and dry, with a high of 77 degrees in the Twin Cities and sunny.