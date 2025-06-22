Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
4
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Renville County, Ramsey County, Todd County, McLeod County, Washington County, Brown County, Rice County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Morrison County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Scott County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Polk County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 9:09 AM CDT until SUN 2:00 PM CDT, Marshall County, Beltrami County, Red Lake County, Kittson County, Roseau County, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Pennington County, Hubbard County, Lake of the Woods County, Polk County, Becker County, Clearwater County, Norman County

Minnesota weather: Hot and tropical Sunday, wet and cool temperatures midweek

By
Published  June 22, 2025 8:13am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Hot & tropical Sunday, wet and cooler temps midweek

MN weather: Hot & tropical Sunday, wet and cooler temps midweek

More humid heat is expected Sunday, with temperatures forecasted to cool off later in the week. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Feels-like temperatures will reach between 100 and 105 degrees on Sunday.
    • A few storms will swing through the state on Sunday night and into Monday morning.
    • Highs are expected to stay in the 70s midweek with a few rounds of showers and rumbles.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weekend will end on a hot and sticky note, with temperatures expected to cool off later in the work week.

Sunday and Monday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast for June 22, 2025. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Today is shaping up to be very similar to Saturday. 

Expect a sunny, hot and very humid day with more wind. 

Gusts may reach over 30 mph this afternoon. 

A cold front approaches tonight, bringing a chance of storms. 

A few storms may become strong to severe in central and western Minnesota. 

Watch for a few rumbles on Monday with temperatures looking to be closer to our seasonal averages. 

Extended forecast

What's next:

Our midweek weather will be a little cooler. 

Highs peak in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms. 

The forecast shows a warming trend toward next weekend with the return to the mid-80s by Saturday. 

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather Forecast