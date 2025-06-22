Minnesota weather: Hot and tropical Sunday, wet and cool temperatures midweek
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weekend will end on a hot and sticky note, with temperatures expected to cool off later in the work week.
Sunday and Monday forecast
FOX 9 weather forecast for June 22, 2025. (FOX 9)
Local perspective:
Today is shaping up to be very similar to Saturday.
Expect a sunny, hot and very humid day with more wind.
Gusts may reach over 30 mph this afternoon.
A cold front approaches tonight, bringing a chance of storms.
A few storms may become strong to severe in central and western Minnesota.
Watch for a few rumbles on Monday with temperatures looking to be closer to our seasonal averages.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Our midweek weather will be a little cooler.
Highs peak in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
The forecast shows a warming trend toward next weekend with the return to the mid-80s by Saturday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.