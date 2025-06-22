Minnesota weather: Hot and tropical Sunday, wet and cool temperatures midweek

The Brief Feels-like temperatures will reach between 100 and 105 degrees on Sunday. A few storms will swing through the state on Sunday night and into Monday morning. Highs are expected to stay in the 70s midweek with a few rounds of showers and rumbles.



The weekend will end on a hot and sticky note, with temperatures expected to cool off later in the work week.

Sunday and Monday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast for June 22, 2025. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Today is shaping up to be very similar to Saturday.

Expect a sunny, hot and very humid day with more wind.

Gusts may reach over 30 mph this afternoon.

A cold front approaches tonight, bringing a chance of storms.

A few storms may become strong to severe in central and western Minnesota.

Watch for a few rumbles on Monday with temperatures looking to be closer to our seasonal averages.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Our midweek weather will be a little cooler.

Highs peak in the 70s Tuesday through Thursday with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast shows a warming trend toward next weekend with the return to the mid-80s by Saturday.