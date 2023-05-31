Minnesota weather: Hot, sticky with random late-day storms

The hot and sticky weather continues.

After 253 days, the Twin Cities hit 90 degrees on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, we'll continue to flirt with highs around 90 degrees as mugginess builds. Random, late-day storms may flare and fade, leading to some sparse soakings.

The high on Wednesday could top out around 91 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Thursday will turn muggier, with sunshine and a high of around 90 degrees. Random rumbles will flare.

Friday will be muggier still, with a high of around 91 degrees. The steamy weather continues into the weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s.