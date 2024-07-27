Minnesota weather: Hot, humid and breezy weekend ahead

Expand / Collapse search

Published  July 27, 2024 8:58am CDT
MN weather: Hot, humid and breezy weekend ahead

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s on Saturday. Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees on Saturday.

Dewpoints will likely hover closer to 70 degrees making for a very sticky feeling in the air during the afternoon. 

The theme of the upcoming forecast will be hot & humid. Storms are expected to return to the area late Sunday and into Sunday night. A few spotty storms will be possible on Monday, followed by more heat and humidity throughout the workweek. 

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: 

