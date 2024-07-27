Minnesota weather: Hot, humid and breezy weekend ahead

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and close to 90 degrees on Saturday.

Dewpoints will likely hover closer to 70 degrees making for a very sticky feeling in the air during the afternoon.

The theme of the upcoming forecast will be hot & humid. Storms are expected to return to the area late Sunday and into Sunday night. A few spotty storms will be possible on Monday, followed by more heat and humidity throughout the workweek.

Here's a look at today's temperatures and the seven-day forecast: