Minnesota weather: Highs in the 80s, rain possible

Thursday could be a little more active as early morning showers could linger in Western Minnesota and then drift into the metro.

Meanwhile, the next system quickly approaching us from the west. That will spark some storms in eastern portions of South Dakota. Those running a Level Two risk of severe weather to our south and west and a Level One risk closer towards central Minnesota.

Afternoon should be quiet before some storms might come in overnight.

Then Friday starts quiet ahead of some possible storms Friday afternoon and evening.