Minnesota weather: Here's your Thanksgiving forecast

The sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week of Thanksgiving, making for a largely quiet week of weather.

The high on Monday is 32 degrees with sunshine, with low 30s across much of southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will see highs in the upper 20s.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper teens. But then after midnight, they'll start to rise, hitting the low to mid-20s by the morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday will see a high of around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with 40s possible in areas of southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota will see low 30s for highs. This will lead to some thawing and snow melt on Tuesday.

Wednesday could see some morning fog thanks to all the melting, with a high of around 37 degrees.

Thanksgiving forecast

The seven-day forecast features seasonable temperatures and sunshine. (FOX 9)

Thursday – Thanksgiving Day – will be mild, with a high of 36 degrees, with some possible flurries in the passing clouds.

Sunshine continues on Friday, with a high of 37 degrees. Then looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is looking beautiful with a high of around 40 degrees and sunshine. Sunday will be seasonable, with a high of around 39 degrees and patchy sunshine.