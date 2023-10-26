Minnesota weather: Here’s the Halloween forecast

It’s going to be a chilly Halloween this year, but don’t let that scare you away from the fun! Here’s a look at the forecast to help you prepare and still have a spooktacular time even in the cold.

Trick-or-treating will look different this year compared to last year’s warm and breezy weather with temperatures in the 60s. This Halloween, temperatures will be well below the 50-degree average with highs in the mid-30s forecasted for Tuesday.

If you are planning on trick-or-treating or passing out candy, be sure to bundle up as you dress up. This year coats, gloves, mittens and hats are much needed because when trick-or-treating wraps up, temperatures will dip into the 20s.