Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Here’s the Halloween forecast

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

Minnesota Halloween forecast

It’s going to be a chilly Halloween this year, but don’t let that scare you away from the fun! Take a look at the forecast.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s going to be a chilly Halloween this year, but don’t let that scare you away from the fun! Here’s a look at the forecast to help you prepare and still have a spooktacular time even in the cold. 

Trick-or-treating will look different this year compared to last year’s warm and breezy weather with temperatures in the 60s. This Halloween, temperatures will be well below the 50-degree average with highs in the mid-30s forecasted for Tuesday.

If you are planning on trick-or-treating or passing out candy, be sure to bundle up as you dress up. This year coats, gloves, mittens and hats are much needed because when trick-or-treating wraps up, temperatures will dip into the 20s. 

Related

Trick-or-treaters prepare for chilly Halloween in Twin Cities
article

Trick-or-treaters prepare for chilly Halloween in Twin Cities

With only about a week to go until Halloween, a forecasted cooldown has some spooked as they make plans, but not everyone is concerned.