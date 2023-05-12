Minnesota weather: Here comes the rain (sort of)

A storm system will move into the area Friday, but just how much and how often it will rain is still up in the air.

Midday Friday could see some spotty showers in the metro, with chances for more rain the farther south you go.

Highs will top off around 72 degrees.

Then overnight more storm clusters make their way into the state and stick around into Saturday. Again, the southern part of the state should see the most moisture, with northern Minnesota largely staying dry. Highs Saturday will be around 70 degrees.

By early afternoon on Mother’s Day, the systems all roll out of the state making for a pleasant day.