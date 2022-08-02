Minnesota weather: Heat index over 100 degrees on a humid Tuesday

An excessive heat warning is in effect on Tuesday for the Twin Cities metro as the heat index will climb close to 105 degrees.

While the metro is in a heat warning, much of southern and southwestern Minnesota is under a heat advisory. The high on Tuesday in the Twin Cities will be around 96 degrees, while Willmar could hit 100 degrees.

This warm front that's bringing Florida-like weather to Minnesota has a cold front right behind it, which is why this is a one-day heat wave.

A few isolated storms are possible late in the day in northeastern Minnesota, which could span farther south into the Twin Cities in isolated cases as the cold front starts to approach from the west. The Twin Cities has a marginal risk of severe weather, while northeastern Minnesota has a slight risk.

Lows Tuesday night will dip into the upper 70s in the Twin Cities, and the cold front will start to bring cooler air into the state by Wednesday, with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s across the northland. The Twin Cities will hand onto some of the heat, with a high of 89 degrees on Wednesday. However, it'll be far less humid as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Twin Cities will see highs in the 80s with the possibility of some unsettled weather.