Minnesota weather: Gusty and warmer Sunday, mild start to work week

The Brief A mix of sun and clouds today with a breeze out of the south and southwest. Temperatures stay above average with more sunshine heading into the early part of the work week. The Minnesota Deer Opener is looking slightly cooler, but seasonable with a small chance of showers right now.



There will be a warmer start to this week with a windy Sunday outlook.

Sunday Forecast

What we know:

Winds will be out of the south and southwest on Sunday. This warmer wind direction will lead to a warmer afternoon. Highs will peak in the lower 50s across most of the area. Gusts may reach into the lower 30s for a few areas of the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Minnesota and surrounding areas with a few sprinkles possible Sunday evening.

Extended Forecast

What's next:

The sky will slowly clear Sunday night, leading to a very sunny Monday. Winds will be a tad breezy Monday out of the west. Temperatures stay above average for most of this entire forecast. A few showers and a slight cooldown is expected to kick off Minnesota's Deer Opener next weekend.