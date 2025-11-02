Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Gusty and warmer Sunday, mild start to work week

By
Published  November 2, 2025 8:17am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
Minnesota weather: Gusty and warmer Sunday

Minnesota weather: Gusty and warmer Sunday

There will be a warmer start to this week with a windy Sunday outlook.

The Brief

    • A mix of sun and clouds today with a breeze out of the south and southwest.
    • Temperatures stay above average with more sunshine heading into the early part of the work week.
    • The Minnesota Deer Opener is looking slightly cooler, but seasonable with a small chance of showers right now.

(FOX 9) - There will be a warmer start to this week with a windy Sunday outlook.

Sunday Forecast

What we know:

Winds will be out of the south and southwest on Sunday. This warmer wind direction will lead to a warmer afternoon. Highs will peak in the lower 50s across most of the area. Gusts may reach into the lower 30s for a few areas of the state. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Minnesota and surrounding areas with a few sprinkles possible Sunday evening.

Extended Forecast

What's next:

The sky will slowly clear Sunday night, leading to a very sunny Monday. Winds will be a tad breezy Monday out of the west. Temperatures stay above average for most of this entire forecast. A few showers and a slight cooldown is expected to kick off Minnesota's Deer Opener next weekend. 

Weather Forecast