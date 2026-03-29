Minnesota weather: Gorgeous Sunday with a warmer Monday ahead

The Brief Sunday is bringing the sunshine with highs near 70 degrees in the Twin Cities and in southern Minnesota. Monday is expected to be even warmer, with some areas possibly reaching the upper 70s. Rain showers could move in early on Tuesday, followed by cooler, breezy weather midweek.



A sunny and warm Sunday is in store for the Twin Cities, with even higher temperatures expected on Monday before a chance of rain and cooler air returns later in the week.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Sunday is starting with some cloud cover before sunshine moves in with highs near 70 degrees around the metro and southern parts of the state.

Winds will be much lighter than Saturday, coming from the south at 5 to 10 mph with only occasional gusts up to 15 mph.

The Brainerd Lakes area will see temperatures in the 60s, while the North Shore will be cooler, which is typical for this time of year.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be dry and pleasant.

Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and lower 40s, with some clouds moving in ahead of Monday.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday could be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the lower 70s for the Twin Cities and some spots in southern Minnesota possibly reaching close to 80 degrees.

Winds will shift from southerly to southeasterly and then easterly as the day goes on, but should remain light.

After the warm start to the week, a cold front will move through on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few rain showers in the early morning.

Temperatures will likely drop to the upper 40s by Wednesday and Thursday, with another front possibly bringing showers late Friday into early Saturday.

The rest of the extended forecast calls for temperatures close to or just below average, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.