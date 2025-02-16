Minnesota weather: Frigid forecast this week, warming next weekend

The Brief It will be very cold today through Wednesday. Periods in the next four days may experience feels like temperatures in the -30s and -40s. Next weekend we climb out of the frigid blast of cold and we look to stay milder through the end of the month.



Quiet and very cold will be the theme of the next five to six days.

Temperatures will drop and stay extremely cold through the first half of this week with temperatures still well below average (just not as frigid) for Thursday and Friday.

A nice warm-up is on the horizon and will start to settle in by next weekend.

Sunday and President's Day

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

The cold has arrived, but we turn even colder for Monday.

Temperatures stay in the single digits this afternoon with subzero temperatures expected all day for President’s Day.

Feels like temperatures on Monday morning will bottom out in the -30s to -40s!

Our average high for today is 29 degrees.

Extended outlook

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Morning lows drop into the double digits below zero with extremely cold wind chills to boot for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daytime highs struggle to break above 0 degrees both days, keeping us in the ice box of bitter cold.

Highs make it into the teens for Thursday and Friday with 20s by the weekend.

The long range is shaping up to be much warmer with the end of the month potentially staying above average!

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)