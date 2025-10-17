Minnesota weather: Friday morning showers ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon

The Brief Friday morning is starting out with showers that are expected to move out by the afternoon. Saturday is expected to start out sunny before cloud cover moves in with possible sprinkles. Sunday is looking sunny and will likely close the weekend on a pleasant note.



Friday is kicking off with some morning showers that will clear by the afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and a bit of a breeze.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

Friday will feature mild temperatures above the seasonal average after some showers or sprinkles during the morning commute.

That precipitation will move out by late morning.

Sunny skies and a light breeze are in store for the afternoon.

The Twin Cities can expect breezy conditions later in the day, with winds from the southwest reaching up to 25 mph.

Highs will be in the 70s in the south and southeast, while the northwest will see cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Saturday will begin with sunshine and lighter winds, but clouds will increase in the afternoon.

A few sprinkles are possible later in the day, but it won't be a washout.

Temperatures will be cooler than Friday, with highs around 63 degrees.

The weekend will close with sunny skies on Sunday, offering a pleasant end to the weekend.