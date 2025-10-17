Minnesota weather: Friday morning showers ahead of a sunny and breezy afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday is kicking off with some morning showers that will clear by the afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and a bit of a breeze.
Friday forecast
Local perspective:
Friday will feature mild temperatures above the seasonal average after some showers or sprinkles during the morning commute.
That precipitation will move out by late morning.
Sunny skies and a light breeze are in store for the afternoon.
The Twin Cities can expect breezy conditions later in the day, with winds from the southwest reaching up to 25 mph.
Highs will be in the 70s in the south and southeast, while the northwest will see cooler temperatures in the 50s.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Saturday will begin with sunshine and lighter winds, but clouds will increase in the afternoon.
A few sprinkles are possible later in the day, but it won't be a washout.
Temperatures will be cooler than Friday, with highs around 63 degrees.
The weekend will close with sunny skies on Sunday, offering a pleasant end to the weekend.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the FOX 9 weather forecast.