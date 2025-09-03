Minnesota weather: Breezy and cool Wednesday, chilly outlook to finish this week

The Brief It's a breezy Wednesday with northwest winds at 10–20 mph. Temperatures are below-average with highs in the 60s. Cooler conditions linger for the remainder of the week, making it feel more like fall.



It’s a chilly and breezy Wednesday in Minnesota, with below-average temperatures and the chance for a few stray showers.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a breezy day with northwest winds at around 10–20 mph. Wednesday features a mix of sunshine and clouds, though spotty showers are possible throughout the day.

Temperatures are well below-average, with highs in the low 60s across central and southern Minnesota, and in the 40s and 50s in northern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 64 degrees.

Overnight is expected to be chilly, with lows in the 30s across northern Minnesota and 40s elsewhere.

Sept. 3, 2025, forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

It’s going to feel more like fall this week as temperatures remain on the cooler side in the 50s and lower 60s. A snowflake or two is possible in northeastern Minnesota later this week.

Thursday starts sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, bringing another chance for scattered showers.

The weekend turns quieter, featuring more sunshine and highs in the 60s. Slightly warmer temperatures early next week, with highs in the 70s, and another chance for showers and storms on Monday.

Here is the seven-day forecast:

The weekly forecast. (FOX 9)