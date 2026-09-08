US-Canada tariffs: Hockey gear could soon cost even more in Minnesota

The Brief U.S. tariffs of 50% on Canadian goods now cover more than 500 items, including hockey sticks and skates. A local retailer says only about 1 percent of their hockey products come from Canada, with most gear made in China, Vietnam and Thailand. A hockey mom says the rising cost of equipment is already pricing kids out of the game.



For Minnesota hockey families, the price of getting on the ice just got a little more uncertain.

The cost of the game

What we know:

Hockey has never been a cheap sport, and for families like Kelly Rand's, the financial pressure keeps growing. Rand is a hockey mom to two sons who play goalie and forward for Highland Park High School. She says equipment costs seem to climb every year — and the latest round of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods has her worried about what comes next.

"This is my son's newest helmet we just paid $1,000 for," said Rand.

The U.S. has imposed 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, covering more than 500 items including hockey sticks and skates.

A local retailer says supply chain issues have already pushed hockey equipment prices up about 10% a year over the past two or three years, and some gear could cost even more now.

Rand says the days of affordable equipment are long gone.

"The days of picking up a wooden stick for $20 and hitting the ice are over. You know, it's a pretty penny to just step on the ice now," said Rand.

She worries the new tariffs could push the sport further out of reach for some families.

"I think it's really sad because a lot of kids are being priced out of the game," said Rand.

How much of hockey gear actually comes from Canada

Local perspective:

Not all hockey equipment will feel the same impact.

Shaun Hastings, CEO of Strauss Skates & Bicycles, says only about 1% of their hockey products are made in Canada. The vast majority come from China, Vietnam and Thailand.

Hastings says the tariffs would have the biggest effect on elite-level, custom-made goalie equipment and skates still produced in Canada — items used by a much smaller number of athletes. Wooden hockey sticks made in Canada would also be affected, though only a fraction of players use them compared to composite sticks.

"I think there's a lot of other goods being affected more dramatically that are going to hit a family's bottom line than the hockey goods coming out of Canada," said Hastings.

Rand, however, says anything that makes the sport harder to access is a problem.

"I think it's ridiculous. I think it's going to make it even harder for families to get by and to stick with the sport," said Rand.