Minnesota weather: Morning drips give way to hazy sun Thursday

Morning showers give way to hazy afternoon sun and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast

Scattered showers are pushing across central Minnesota on Thursday morning as a cold front works its way through. The rain will wrap by the lunch hour, but a few drips are possible later in the day.

The cold front is pulling in wildfire smoke from Canada, which will work its way south. Northwestern Minnesota is under an air quality alert, while the metro will have a noticeable haze and possibly a scent of smoke in the afternoon.

Thursday's temperatures are slightly cooler, with highs in the mid-70s for central Minnesota and 60s in northern Minnesota. The daytime high in the metro is 75 degrees, with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Overnight temperatures dip into the 40s for much of Minnesota and the 50s for the metro.

Looking ahead

We get a fall preview on Friday and Saturday as temperatures dip into the 60s. Cooler overnight temperatures could cause frost in parts of northeastern Minnesota. Sunday returns to more seasonable conditions with highs in the mid-70s.

Temperatures warm back into the 80s for the start of the workweek, which is filled with plenty of sunshine.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast:

