Minnesota weather: Warm, humid and turning brighter Wednesday

The Brief Dense fog and low clouds Wednesday morning will clear for filtered sunshine. The afternoon is humid and warm with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the 70s. Cooler, more fall-like weather arrives Thursday for the first day of October.



A foggy start in parts of Minnesota will gradually clear for a warm and humid afternoon with filtered sunshine on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of west-central and southern Minnesota through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Fog and low clouds will gradually clear, allowing for some filtered afternoon sunshine in the Twin Cities metro. Southern Minnesota could hold onto more clouds, while areas farther north see more sunshine.

Warm and humid conditions continue Wednesday, with dew points in the 60s and widespread highs in the 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 75 degrees, above the average high of 67 degrees.

Clouds increase Wednesday night as temperatures cool into the 40s and 50s. Southern Minnesota could see some overnight rain showers.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday marks the first day of October and brings a more fall-like feel, with cooler temperatures, falling dew points and brighter conditions.

Friday is mild with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures remain in the 60s through the weekend, with more sunshine continuing into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)