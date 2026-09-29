How to watch Vikings vs. Dolphins: TV channel, kickoff time and streaming info

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and you can watch the game on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. Watch Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. ahead of kickoff, and Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m.



The Minnesota Vikings are back home to host the Miami Dolphins, and you can watch Sunday’s game on FOX 9.

Where to watch the Vikings-Dolphins game

What: Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins, Week 4

When: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

The Vikings are 3-0 after a 23-16 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They rode a stingy defense, and 16 points from the special teams unit to get the victory. Kyler Murray hit Jordan Addison for a 41-yard touchdown, and Myles Price returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown.

The Vikings last started 4-0 in 2024 under Sam Darnold, and in 2016.

The Dolphins enter Sunday’s game 0-3, with losses to the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Vikings Gameday Live

Before Sunday’s kickoff, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. with Mark Rosen, Ahmad Hicks, Ron Johnson, Ben Leber and Dawn Mitchell.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight with Jim Rich, Pierre Noujaim and Pete Bercich from the Vikings Audio Network. Fans can submit questions after the game for Pete Bercich to answer on Vikings Postgame Tonight: fox9.com/vikings

How are the Vikings doing?

What we know:

The Vikings beat the Buccaneers despite not having Justin Jefferson after the first offensive series. Jefferson left the game with an ankle injury and did not return after two catches for 33 yards. Kevin O'Connell said Monday they got "good news" after imaging, and Jefferson avoided a long-term injury.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Jefferson will play Sunday. His status will be monitored throughout the week.

The Vikings also parted ways with J.J. McCarthy after two-plus seasons, and 10 starts. He was traded to the New York Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick. The Vikings' quarterback room now consists of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer.

Vikings schedule

What's next:

Here are the remaining games on the Vikings' 2026 regular season schedule: