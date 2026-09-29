Senate passes bill to regulate college sports, Big Ten reacts

The Brief The U.S. Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA) on Monday. The 77-22 vote showed a strong bipartisan effort to federally regulate college sports. The bill heads to the House next to face an uphill battle.



Name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals have changed the landscape of college sports, and the U.S. Senate has passed a sweeping bill to create a national framework to regulate college athletics.

Leveling the playing field

The backstory:

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz, R-Texas, negotiated the Protect College Sports Act (PCSA) with the top Democrat on the panel, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell.

It was first introduced in May of this year.

In June, the bill was advanced by the Senate Commerce Committee.

The Senate passed the Protect College Sports Act of 2026 by a vote of 77-22 on Monday.

The bill lays out rules on transfers, competition, revenue sharing, and more and is one step closer to federally regulating college sports.

Some key elements in the bill include regulating a new, increased athlete revenue-sharing cap, limiting athletes to one-free transfer without having to sit out, capping agent fees, plus, antitrust protections for the NCAA to curb legal challenges.

What they're saying:

The NCAA and some conferences have been pushing for enforceable rules.

The Big Ten sent FOX 9 this statement on PCSA passing the Senate:

"We are pleased the Protect College Sports Act has passed the Senate and are appreciative of the substantial work that has gone into the effort from the act’s authors, sponsors and supporters. We look forward to the next steps to passage as we continue to support the act as passed by the Senate."

The other side:

Some critics say it gives more power to institutions and takes some away from athletes.

Some also question whether Congress should be involved in regulating college sports.

"We could have just said, you know what, Congress doesn't want to get involved in litigating the details of the arrangement between players and coaches and schools you guys work that out just like we require every other industry to do this," said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut.

What's next:

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

As of now, the House is on recess until after the midterm elections.

If passed by the House, the bill will head to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

The president has been an advocate of this effort.