Minnesota weather: Back to a summer feeling week as the 80s return Monday

The Brief It's a bright and warm Monday with a few passing clouds. Temperatures are 15–25 degrees above average, with highs in the 80s across much of Minnesota. The warm weather continues throughout the week before a cooling trend arrives for the weekend.



Minnesota kicks off the workweek with sunshine, unseasonably warm temperatures and rising humidity in the afternoon.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect a bright and muggy afternoon with a few passing high clouds and southeasterly winds at 5–10 mph.

Temperatures run 15 to 25 degrees above average, with highs in the 80s across most of the state. Some pockets of 90s are possible in southwestern Minnesota, with northeast regions reaching the 70s. The Twin Cities daytime high is 85 degrees.

Overnight stays mild with lows in the 60s in central and southern regions and 50s up north.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings patchy sunshine, muggy conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. A few more clouds are expected on Tuesday, bringing the chance of an isolated shower or spritz.

Wednesday looks brighter and breezy with highs in the mid-80s. A warming trend begins mid-week as temperatures hold in the mid to upper 80s throughout the week.

A cooling trend will start this weekend with scattered showers possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: