Minnesota weather: Fall warmth Thursday, staying warm and sunny ahead

The Brief Expect plenty of sunshine and above-average temperatures on Thursday. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 80 degrees. The dry sunny pattern lasts through the weekend and into next week.



Sunshine and warm temperatures make for a pleasant Thursday in Minnesota.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect a bright and pleasant day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and westerly winds at 5–15 mph.

Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 80 degrees.

Overnight remains clear and quiet, with light northerly winds and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The warm, sunny and dry patter continues into the weekend.

Friday stays sunny as temperatures flirt with 80 degrees. Saturday brings more gorgeous sunshine, a light breeze and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday looks bright and toasty again with highs in the low 80s.

The stretch of sunshine and above-average temperatures holds into next week, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

