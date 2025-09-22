Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine later Monday, start of a very mild trend

The Brief Expect morning clouds and filtered sunshine on Monday in Minnesota. Highs are in the low to mid-70s. The first week of fall looks pleasant and dry.



Clouds linger through the morning before trying to clear for a brighter and seasonable day across much of Minnesota.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Overnight rain and rumbles in the Twin Cities metro move out early Monday, leaving behind a quieter day. Morning clouds will linger before clearing for some filtered sunshine later in the afternoon.

Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 73 degrees, with light northeast winds around 5 mph.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The mild and dry stretch of weather continues through the first week of fall.

Expect bright skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s through at least the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)