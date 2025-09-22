Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine later Monday, start of a very mild trend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Clouds linger through the morning before trying to clear for a brighter and seasonable day across much of Minnesota.
Monday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Overnight rain and rumbles in the Twin Cities metro move out early Monday, leaving behind a quieter day. Morning clouds will linger before clearing for some filtered sunshine later in the afternoon.
Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 73 degrees, with light northeast winds around 5 mph.
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
The mild and dry stretch of weather continues through the first week of fall.
Expect bright skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s through at least the weekend.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.