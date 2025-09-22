Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine later Monday, start of a very mild trend

By
Published  September 22, 2025 6:20am CDT
A cloudy start will give way to some filtered sunshine and mild temperatures on Monday afternoon. Meteorologist Sean Macaday has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Expect morning clouds and filtered sunshine on Monday in Minnesota.
    • Highs are in the low to mid-70s.
    • The first week of fall looks pleasant and dry.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Clouds linger through the morning before trying to clear for a brighter and seasonable day across much of Minnesota. 

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Overnight rain and rumbles in the Twin Cities metro move out early Monday, leaving behind a quieter day. Morning clouds will linger before clearing for some filtered sunshine later in the afternoon. 

Temperatures stay comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s statewide. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 73 degrees, with light northeast winds around 5 mph. 

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

The mild and dry stretch of weather continues through the first week of fall. 

Expect bright skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s through at least the weekend.  

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

