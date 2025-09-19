Minnesota weather: Periods of showers and thunder Friday, mild next week

The Brief It's a mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and rumbles. Highs are in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances persist through the weekend, though it won't be a total washout.



Friday is a fairly cloudy and seasonable day with off-and-on showers and rumbles across Minnesota.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with some spotty sunshine, along with southeasterly winds at 10–15 mph. Temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s across Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 73 degrees.

Areas of rain are possible in the morning, with scattered rainy rumbles in the afternoon. Overnight remains mostly cloudy with a few passing showers.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The unsettled weather continues into the weekend, though it won't be a total washout.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and a few rumbles, with a high of around 74 degrees. Sunday should be mostly dry with a stray shower possible. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Next week looks nice and mild with more sunshine and slightly above-average temperatures.

