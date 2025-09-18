Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Warm again with a few rumbles Thursday, more showers Friday

By
Published  September 18, 2025 6:29am CDT
Weather Forecast
It's another warm and humid day on Thursday with chances for a few rumbles and showers later in the day. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Thursday is warm and humid with highs near 80 degrees in the Twin Cities.
    • A few showers and rumbles are possible later in the day.
    • The unsettled weather continues Friday and into the weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a warm and humid Thursday with a few rumbles and showers possible later in the day. 

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota 

What to expect:

Thursday features a mix of sunshine, clouds and a light southeast breeze at 5-15 mph. Temperatures reach the 70s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 60s up north. The Twin Cities metro tops out just shy of 80 degrees. 

Most of the day stays quiet with clouds increasing through the afternoon. Showers and rumbles are possible later in the day and into the evening hours. 

Sept. 18, 2025 forecast. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Friday looks unsettled with periods of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hold in the mid to low 70s.

The unsettled pattern continues into the weekend with off-and-on showers on Saturday and a few spotty drips on Sunday. 

By early next week, drier conditions return with more sunshine and highs in the 70s. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

